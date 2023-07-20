Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JAAA stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

