Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $606,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after buying an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

