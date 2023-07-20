Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.48.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $349.70 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

