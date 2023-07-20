Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $500.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $508.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

