Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.37 and a 200 day moving average of $236.87. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.