Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.26 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

