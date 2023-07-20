Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $228.21 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.36.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

