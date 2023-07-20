Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

