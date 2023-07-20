Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,950,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,972,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 817,408 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,984,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

