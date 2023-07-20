Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,162 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $395.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Barclays started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

