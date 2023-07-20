Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 459.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period.

CWB opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

