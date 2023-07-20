Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.