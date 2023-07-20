Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

