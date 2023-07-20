Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

