Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Copart by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

