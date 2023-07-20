Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $719.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

