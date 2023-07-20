Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $206.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average of $178.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

