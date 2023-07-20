iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.23. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.