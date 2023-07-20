Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.57% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 278,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 470.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 120,637 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

