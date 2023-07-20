Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vericel by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

