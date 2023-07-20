First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 3,982 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.12.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.