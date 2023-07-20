MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $163.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MYR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

