SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $359.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.75.

Shares of SEDG opened at $273.75 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average of $293.24.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

