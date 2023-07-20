Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $79.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.82.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 114.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

