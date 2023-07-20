Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $71.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

