Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.66.

ENPH opened at $185.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 138,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Enphase Energy by 153.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

