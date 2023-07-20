Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Declines By 10.8%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.