Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.84 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

