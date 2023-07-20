Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 616 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,068,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day moving average is $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.