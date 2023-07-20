Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $332.59 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average of $318.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

