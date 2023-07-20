Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Ally Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

ALLY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

