Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,686 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Incyte worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $125,169,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 888,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after buying an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INCY opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

