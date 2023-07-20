Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 767 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.48.

argenx Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $528.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $534.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.