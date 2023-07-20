Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

