Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,074 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

