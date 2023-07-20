Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 405,595 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

