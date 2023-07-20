Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.50.

NYSE:EFX opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

