Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

PKG opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.



