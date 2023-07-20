Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

