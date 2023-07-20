ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $348.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

