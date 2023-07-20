Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 25,771 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

