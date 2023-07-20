Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $242.49 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $245.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

