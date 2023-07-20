Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

BR stock opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

