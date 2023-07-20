Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.43% of Ballard Power Systems worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.