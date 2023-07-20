Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 130.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,767 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

