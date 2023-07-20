Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.