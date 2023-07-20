Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
