Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1,281.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164,045 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Alcoa worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.