Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.26% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $238,256.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $1,763,438. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

PTCT stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

