Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 124,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,685,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,925 shares of company stock valued at $55,324,835. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

